New Year's gym rush

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local gym owner Michelle Williams knows January well. As soon as the calendar flips to the new year, her phone starts ringing with potential customers looking to make good on their fitness resolutions.

"As soon as January 1 hits, everyone has their goals, they stop drinking and going out, and they want to get healthy, they want to exercise, so it definitely skyrockets in here," Williams said.

Williams owns Vitality Fitness, where she runs group circuit training classes. What started in her house and apartment has grown into a thriving local business with a dedicated following of people committed to health and wellness.

The January rush brings a significant boost to her business, but Williams doesn't rely solely on the New Year's resolution crowd. She understands that gym memberships naturally fluctuate throughout the year.

"There is definitely moments like before summer and January, they skyrocket. But it's mainly about helping the people," Williams said.

For Williams, the real challenge isn't getting people through the door – it's helping them stick with their fitness goals long-term. She knows that picking up weights is the easy part; maintaining a consistent routine is where most people struggle.

Her advice for lasting success? Find accountability.

"You're going to have to get over those hurdles together because you're going to get into a rut or you're going to feel like you want to give up, and you're tired and all the excuses start to settle in, so you need that one person who won't quit on you," Williams said.

Williams recommends getting a trainer, coach, or even partnering with a friend who can provide support and motivation when the initial enthusiasm wanes.

For local gym owners like Williams, January represents opportunity, but the real success comes from keeping people motivated long after the New Year's resolution hype fades away.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

