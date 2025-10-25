New You Beauty Social Returns: Honoring Survivors of Domestic Violence and Cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The New You Beauty Social is returning to Bakersfield this weekend with a heartfelt mission — to honor and uplift survivors of domestic violence and cancer, giving them a way to take back their identity, their confidence, and their sense of self.

For many, the event is more than just a celebration — it’s a moment of healing.

Finding Strength Through Survival

Among those being recognized is Tina Rud, who was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in May of this year.

“I was shocked that I was able to catch my cancer so early,” Rud shared. “That’s why it’s so important to do your yearly mammogram, because if I hadn’t caught it, I would’ve been stage two or three by now — it was so aggressive.”After losing both her breasts and her hair during treatment, Rud says she struggled with her self-image.

“When you wake up and see half of your hair in the bed, you feel a type of way — you feel less than a lady sometimes,” she said. “But I’m thankful.”This weekend, Rud will be one of many cancer survivors gifted with a wig — a symbol of beauty and restoration — through the New You Beauty Social.

A Voice for the Voiceless

Also being honored is Keisha Stevenson, a survivor of lifelong domestic violence. Her first experience with abuse began at just eight years old, at the hands of a family member.

“I just remember him touching me and doing things he shouldn’t have for two weeks,” Stevenson recalled. “When I finally got home to tell my parents, they were alcoholics. I felt like they didn’t address it.”That trauma, she says, followed her into adulthood and through five marriages marked by abuse. Today, Stevenson is using her story to advocate for children living in silence.

“God gave you those kids for a reason. You should listen to what your kids are saying,” she said. “There are so many kids hurting themselves or living with pain because their parents didn’t care or didn’t understand. Stay caught up in your children — not in the man or the woman.”

Dressing for Confidence and Hope

The runway portion of Sunday’s event will feature survivors modeling clothing provided by Dress for Success, an organization committed to empowering women through fashion and confidence.

Hedie Shubin, a domestic violence survivor herself, leads the Bakersfield chapter and says helping others feel beautiful again is deeply personal.

“I know as a domestic violence victor that you want to feel good about yourself,” Shubin said. “When you look good on the outside, it helps you start feeling good on the inside. It makes my heart happy to give back and help them feel that again.”

Honoring Those We’ve Lost

The event is hosted by Angel Lee, founder of the Angel Family Crisis Prevention Network, who is also a survivor of domestic violence. Her organization is providing wigs to cancer survivors and organizing a touching ceremony to remember those who have lost their battle.

“We’re going to have the Tree of Life and purple ribbons,” Lee explained. “Those ribbons will be placed by survivors to represent those still living through domestic violence — a sign that we believe in them. We’ll also remember those who have passed on with candles and a moment of silence.”

Event Details

The New You Beauty Social will be held Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club on Young Street around 3pm.

Tickets are $20, with all proceeds benefiting the Angel Family Crisis Prevention Network, supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence.

This celebration of resilience reminds the community that even through pain, there is power — and through unity, there is healing.

