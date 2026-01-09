Newsom holds final State of the State, offers nods to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his final State of the State address Thursday morning, covering topics ranging from the state's economy and healthcare to federal relations, with specific mentions of Kern County developments.

Newsom highlighted California's robust economic performance, announcing that the new budget approaching $250 billion will be presented Friday. The governor emphasized the state's financial strength with revenues significantly exceeding projections.

"It includes revenues that are $42.3 billion higher than we forecasted. $42.3 billion higher," Newsom said.

Kern County received two notable mentions during the address. The first involved industrial advancement creating new jobs, which Newsom credited to the Cal Competes tax credit program.

"In Kern County, Mojave. It's the first steel mill built, first steel mill built in California in half a century," Newsom said.

The governor also addressed the contentious High Speed Rail project, defending investments in Central Valley communities.

"I'm proud of Fresno. I'm proud of Madera. I'm proud of Bakersfield. Those are communities we shouldn't be talking down to. Those are communities we shouldn't be talking past. This is one of the great economic investments in those regions of our state, and will make commute times shorter and make life more affordable for the people of the Central Valley, and they deserve it," Newsom said.

However, the High Speed Rail project faces challenges before it makes its stop in Bakersfield. Late last year, the City of Shafter rejected a proposal from the High Speed Rail Authority that would have reduced state costs by bisecting and rearranging the city .

"I'm going to make a request that we would have a conversation with high-speed rail and be willing to renegotiate the settlement agreement and can find a way to move eastwardly, outside of the city limits," Shafter Mayor Chad Givens said at an October meeting.

With Newsom's final State of the State address now complete, attention turns to his final year in office alongside the primary and general elections scheduled for this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

