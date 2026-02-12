'Night to Shine' celebrates Bakersfield's special needs community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 'Night to Shine' has been lighting up Bakersfield for several years now. It's a celebration that honors community members with special needs, giving them an unforgettable evening filled with joy, dignity, and lasting memories.

The 'Night to Shine' is an annual, worldwide prom experience sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for individuals with special needs. Community members from the age of 14 and older can participate. This event is held the Friday before Valentine's Day, and is hosted by local churches, and Crossroads Christian Fellowship has put on this event for the community.

"We throw on a full on prom for people with special needs. From the time they show up, they get a red carpet treatment. From limo rides, dinner, karaoke rooms, game rooms, and dance floors," said Brian Conlee Event Coordinator. "It's just a night to celebrate an awesome community that I've grown to love. At the end of the night they are crowned kings and queens cause that's what we believe they are."

'Night to Shine' gives them a safe place while their parents get the luxury treatment as well. From free massages, dinner, manicures, and raffles.

Jessica Dijkstra, Entrepreneur and Honoree for Night to Shine said "the event is nice because it helps us meet new friends, and get to have fun. We enjoy each other companies and our life. It helps us move forward instead of backwards. It's in Gods way how he looks at all of us kids who have mental disabilities and gives us an opportunity to be ourselves."

Baylie Scott, Director of Program Development at Independence Through Grace, says this event has been a turning point for Jessica's personal growth. She returned to the nonprofit full of joy and determination to take on anything.

"I have watched her mature into such an incredible young woman. Not only in her confidence, or who she is as an individual, but how she carries herself as a business owner. That has been a key thing for her, holding her head high and recognizes she has barriers just how we all do. However it's a matter of how we overcome those barriers with the gift that God has given us," said Scott.

This year's event has reached full capacity but organizers say that with more volunteers next year, they can open the doors to even more community members.

