No escape from the heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For those living on the streets of Bakersfield, escaping dangerous summer temperatures isn't as simple as going inside to cool off.

"It gets hot, you know, that's why our teams carry water, you know, carry water to make sure they are hydrated. We offer shelters, we even give them information on cooling centers," said Manuel Vieyra, director of programs at Flood Ministries.

Flood Ministries, a non-profit providing services to the homeless, maintains a constant presence on the streets regardless of weather conditions.

"If our clients are out there experiencing the heat, we're going to be out there offering services," Vieyra said.

A major challenge facing organizations like Flood Ministries is the limited shelter capacity in the area.

"There is a list of people who want to go into the shelters every day, I think we have to turn away people quite often, more than we would like to," Vieyra said.

The organization works with several community partners to address homelessness, including Clinica Sierra Vista.

"And I see how hard it is for them, and I constantly tell, when I come home, my wife, 'man it's so hot outside, I don't know how these people are doing it'," said Dr. Harnek Singh, faculty physician for Clinica Sierra Vista.

Each Tuesday, Dr. Singh and a team from Clinica Sierra Vista visit people living on the street, providing food, water, medical services, and case management assistance for housing applications.

Dr. Singh expressed particular concern for those with underlying health conditions trying to survive the summer heat.

"You have substance use disorder, they have chronic cardiac, kidney pulmonary issues, and that makes it that much worse for them because they have no access to, they can't just get up and go to a cooling center, or go get some water," Singh said.

The physician also warned about the risk of heat stroke when body temperature reaches 104 degrees.

"And unless someone takes them to the hospital, or someone notifies medical services, it can lead to death," Singh said.

Vieyra emphasized that homelessness can happen to anyone. Many of their clients can't afford housing, have lost jobs, or struggle with mental health conditions. He stressed that they're real people deserving of a helping hand.

"And treat them with compassion, and if you happen to have some water, offer them some water, but at the same time, be safe," Vieyra said.

Dr. Singh believes our community needs more preventative help and suggests investing in additional shelters and cooling centers to better serve those experiencing homelessness during extreme heat.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

