No headphones? No sound United Airlines new rule could get you booted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Forgot your earbuds? Better double‑check your bag before boarding United Airlines. A new policy now changes how passengers can enjoy in‑flight entertainment according to the airline’s website, anyone listening to audio or watching videos on personal devices must use headphones.

The rule appears under the airline’s “Refusal to Transport” section and states that passengers who fail to comply could face consequences including removal from the aircraft or, in extreme cases, a ban from future travel.

The policy aims to improve the overall in-flight experience for passengers.

Kris H a United Airlines flyer, says disruptive audio from other passengers can quickly turn a quiet flight into an unpleasant one.

“Yes, I’ve been on flights where someone’s scrolling Instagram or playing music out loud on their phone. It’s really annoying,” Kris said.

United Airlines says the change is part of its efforts to improve the passenger experience and encourage travelers to use the airline’s app and on board connectivity services, including its partnership with Starlink for in-flight internet.

Not everyone agrees with how strict the rule could be.

Frequent flyer David Pomeranz, who recently traveled from Bakersfield to New York, says the idea makes sense, but the punishment may be too harsh.

“I don’t know about throwing them off the plane, but the concept is good,” Pomeranz said. Other travelers say the policy could make flights more comfortable.

Leticia Chavaria, a Bakersfield native who recently traveled from Reno back to Bakersfield, says loud entertainment from other passengers can be frustrating.

“It’s annoying when someone’s watching a movie you don’t want to hear and the volume’s all the way up. It would be nice if they had headphones,” Chavaria said.

Still, some passengers believe a warning should come before any major action.

“I don’t necessarily think they should get booted off right away,” Kris added. “But they should be warned, and if they keep doing it, then maybe."

For travelers planning to fly United anytime soon, the message is simple: don’t forget your earbuds, they might save you from more than just a few dirty looks.

