'No Kings Day' protest takes place in Bakersfield for third time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The third 'No Kings Day' protest takes place in Bakersfield, as people gathered to speak out against the Trump administration.

The protest was outside the courthouse by the Liberty Bell in downtown. It was one of several scheduled protests in Kern County and across the nation on Saturday.

It's become a common protest to see in Bakersfield. The second 'No Kings Day' protest took place back in October of 2025, and the first was June of 2025.

Organizers say the protest is supposed to be a peaceful event.

In response to the event the White House released a statement saying “The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman.

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