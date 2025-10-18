'No Kings' protest takes place in Bakersfield and other parts of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A nationwide protest called 'No Kings' made its way to Bakersfield and other parts of Kern County.

The demonstration began at Mill Creek Park in Bakersfield and made its way through downtown.

This was one of several planned protests in Kern County with others scheduled to take place in Tehachapi, the Kern River Valley and other locations.

Organizers say they demonstrating against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

Those behind the protest emphasized the importance of remaining peaceful said there were over 2,600 registered events across all 50 states.

This is a developing story.

