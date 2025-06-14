'No Kings' protest takes place in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 'No Kings' protests happening across the nation is also taking place in Bakersfield.

Hundreds have gathered downtown on Saturday at the Liberty Bell.

It's part of a series of demonstrations nationwide aimed at challenging recent immigration policies. Organizers say the protest will highlight not just legal concerns, but also the impact on everyday working families, especially in the Central Valley’s agricultural sector.

“We have so many farm workers and working families being affected,” Chavez said.

Local attorney and co-founder of the IJC David Torres recalled childhood memories of immigration sweeps during harvests. “On the second to the last day, we would be invaded by the immigration officers, because they knew the harvest was over. That’s happening here.”

President Trump has said he would sign an executive order to protect farm and hotel workers from immigration raids, but local organizers argue many of those already targeted had no criminal record.

