'No Kings' vote-early event draws hundreds to Bakersfield's Liberty Bell ahead of election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield, joining one of many "No Kings" protests held across California just days before the election.

The event was framed as a "No Kings" vote-early gathering, with organizers encouraging residents to cast their ballots early.

"Not a protest it's a gathering. It's a celebration of our right to vote. This is getting out the vote early, voting early, and this is part of a nationwide effort," Audrey Chavez, local No Kings event organizer said.

People started arriving at 9 in the morning at the Liberty Bell before walking over to the Kern County Elections Department to drop off their voting ballots.

"As you know, ballots have come in the mail, and we want people to understand the process of voting, if they have any questions, be able to access those resources and then also be able to accompany anyone another to the ballot boxes," Chavez said.

Hundreds gathered on the corner of Truxtun and Chester avenues on Saturday, rallying against President Trump's policies as part of a nationwide "No Kings" protest. That's where I met David, who says it was important for him to attend the rally.

"USA is in trouble. We've got incompetence and corruption in the administration. Our Congress doesn't hold the President accountable. We're now in a war. Inflation is out of control. We got to get these guys out of office, and we got to figure out a way to stop the administration from doing what it does," David said.

He's also encouraging people to vote and have their voices heard.

"It's very important to vote early. It's also important to vote. So that's one of the few things that we have. You know, we can be out here on the sidewalk with our flags and stuff. But every American needs to vote if they want a change," David said.

Elosie Mudje arrived early to the march and says she hopes she's making a difference.

"Future generations are counting on us. They deserve the kind of America and United States that we are supposed to be," Mudje said.

Saturday's march was the fourth one in Bakersfield. The first rally was June of 2025, the second one October of 2025 and the third one was March of this year, 2026.

Mudje says she's glad to see that people continue to support the movement.

"It's really great to see how many people are active in the country right now. People have woke up and being awake is much better than being asleep. So it's very exciting, really," Mudje said.

Hundreds of "No Kings" protests were held in California and thousands across the country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

