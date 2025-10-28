No SNAP benefits after November 1st if shutdown continues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of Kern County families could face a major disruption in their food benefits next month as the federal government shutdown continues with no end in sight.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that federal food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will not go out November first if the shutdown continues.

About 110,000 families in Kern County rely on SNAP benefits, known as CalFresh in California.

"So the real issue isn't even November first, the real issue is even today because most people receive their benefit at the beginning of the month, and so that benefit is already exhausted, so they're already turning to food banks, even for the first time," said Kelly Lowery, executive director of the CAPK Food Bank.

Lowery said they typically serve around 55,000 families each month and expect that number to double if CalFresh benefits aren't renewed.

"We have a tremendous amount of food supply to help meet this urgent need right now, so they need to not feel so much anxiety or fear over that," Lowery said.

Lowery advises those who may be utilizing the food bank for the first time to call 211 to find out where your nearest food distributor is. He also said they are working on specific CalFresh recipient distribution points around the county.

"There will be distributions of shelf-stable goods, produce, proteins, things that can really support a family well during this critical time," Lowery said.

In addition to those not receiving CalFresh benefits, the food bank is prepared to serve federal workers who have been working without pay for weeks.

"For those federal workers, we have a choice pantry, like a little market in our facility here, and we've made that available for federal workers," Lowery said.

Lowery said he hopes the government shutdown ends soon, as CalFresh helps ease the pressure off the emergency food system.

"I just have a hope, and more than just a hope, I have a belief we're going to be alright," Lowery said.

The USDA says about 42 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits each month, making this one of the most widespread impacts of the current government shutdown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

