North Edwards couple faces in court multiple felony charges in Kern County Child abuse case

NORTH EDWARDS, Calif. (KERO) — A Mojave couple appeared in court Tuesday following their arrest in a disturbing child abuse investigation involving their three adoptive children.

Matthew James, 38, and Brittney James, 35, made their first court appearance at Kern County Superior Court in Mojave, where they each face a long list of serious felony charges.

The investigation began on October 14, when deputies from the Mojave-Boron Substation responded to a report of possible child abuse in the small community of North Edwards, near Bellaire Avenue and Clay Mine Road.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered three children— all under the age of 14 — who had been subjected to severe abuse. The children’s adoptive parents, Matthew and Brittney James, were arrested at the scene.

The couple is facing multiple felony charges, including:



Three counts of torture

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury

Three counts of false imprisonment

Three counts of cruelty to a child likely to cause great bodily injury

In court, Brittney James was represented by public defender Arturo Revelo. Matthew James attorney Kyle Humphrey claimed his client is being “overcharged.”

Both Matthew and Brittney James entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

23ABC has confirmed that the three children are adopted.

Additionally, school officials have verified that Matthew James is employed as a teacher at Boron Junior-Senior High School.

The case remains under investigation. 23ABC will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

