Notices mailed out for proposed sewer rate hike in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield property owners are getting city notices about a major sewer rate hike.

Michael Turnipseed is the executive director for Kern Tax, and he says, “This single is the most important paper you will receive this year in the mail for most people because it's going to cost you lots of money.”

If you live in Bakersfield and haven't received this paper in the mail, you should check. The city is proposing an increase in sewer rates starting next year. In five years, the rate for a single-family home will jump from $247 to $875 per year.

But property owners have a say, under Proposition 218, you can file a written protest to object to the rates.

To start a written protest, you simply begin by writing a letter. In the written protest, you must state that the property owner opposes the proposed sewer rates. Provide the property's address and assessor's parcel number. You can find your parcel number by going to the Kern County Assessor's property search and entering your address. Then include an original signature of the property owner, not electronic. You can submit the written protest by mail to the City Clerk, or at the City Hall meeting before it concludes on April 22nd.

However, many people may not even notice this flyer going around.

“Well, it looks like a fold-out you get added all the time. You see ‘City of Bakersfield public hearing proposed,’ and they say there’s a public hearing you can go to — Prop 218 notification. ‘Prop 218 notification’ is in big print. But in small print, it says proposed annual rate increase for sewer rates. It’s not one annual increase — it’s five.” Turnipseed said.

Many people in the community are upset with this possible hike. One person on social media reached out saying, “Instead of buying the Bank of America tower downtown, why doesn't the city put that money toward sewer improvements? That seems like a bigger priority and could reduce what taxpayers have to pay. This huge increase will hurt seniors on fixed incomes and make it harder for young people to buy homes.”

I reached out to the city; however, they said they were unavailable for comment.

The wirrten protest must be received by the city before the public hearing ends on April 22nd

