Nottingham Estates Sidewalk & Streets Update

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday 23 ABC was called out to a report of unfinished street work, that was affecting residents in the community. On Thursday we revisited the site and contractors were fixing the problem.



AT&T says they were installing fiber optic lines and this was a long process to clean up.

The new cement is almost replaced and contractors say the issue is almost resolved.

Residents tell me they are ecstatic that the company returned and fixed the issue as quickly as they did.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The issue of unfinished streets and sidewalks in the Nottingham Estates neighborhood has been resolved. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Residents tell me they are happy their voices were heard, and they hope this doesn't happen to another neighborhood.

Earlier this week we were called out to the northwest area after a neighbor's complaint about the results of unfinished construction.

AT&T was installing fiber optic lines in the neighborhood, and what some residents thought was a finished product was just the beginning of the job on the streets. A spokesperson from AT&T told me "Our contractors plan to repave the impacted area. The asphalt is only a temporary solution which was used when the barricades were removed."

While revisiting the area, I ran into the contractors who were cleaning up the area. The contractor wants to remain anonymous, but he did give us a statement. He said, "This project was never completed, and we do apologize to the neighbors for the inconvenience." He then went to say, "The company wants to remind residents this is a long process, but they are near completion."

I originally spoke to Andrew Woods about the incident. On Thursday I caught up with him again to get his thoughts on the new repairs.

Andrew Woods Resident said "Very good we appreciate them coming back right away to fix the job."

Contractors tell me their work is almost done, and they plan to hit every street in the neighborhood for 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

