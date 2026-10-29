Officials urge safe driving on Halloween as alcohol-related crash deaths rise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Halloween brings costumes, candy, and parties, but the holiday can also create added risks for drivers and pedestrians as more people take to neighborhood streets.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reports that 201 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes nationwide on Halloween nights between 2020 and 2024, exceeding the average for a typical night.

Matthew Clark, an attorney with Chain Cohn Clark and a community board member with MADD, said Halloween celebrations and impaired driving can be a dangerous combination. With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, he is urging people to plan ahead before heading out.

“Mixing alcohol, driving and Halloween is a terrible combination. Drunk driving is terrible every night of the year; it’s particularly terrible on Halloween,” Clark said.

Bakersfield Police Sgt. Rex Davenport said the weekend timing can add to the risks, but getting home safely can be as simple as arranging a sober ride.

“It becomes dangerous, and it’s a little ridiculous when an Uber ride is cheaper than your last drink,” Davenport said.

Officials encourage anyone planning to drink to arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare service or find another safe way home rather than getting behind the wheel.

Drivers aren't the only ones who need to take extra precautions on Halloween. With children walking through neighborhoods after dark, Davenport said parents should keep a close eye on younger trick-or-treaters.

“Don’t let the younger ones go out unsupervised; stay on the sidewalks. It’s much easier to just walk around the sidewalks and stay out of traffic,” Davenport said.

Clark also emphasized the importance of protecting children who will be out collecting candy and attending Halloween activities.

“You’re going to have kids out, trick-or-treating, walking around neighborhoods. Please, please, please, don’t drink and drive,” Clark said.

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