Officials warn of Kern River dangers ahead of Memorial Day weekend after death toll rises to 348

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County officials are renewing warnings about the dangers of the Kern River ahead of Memorial Day weekend after updating the river’s “Stay Out, Stay Alive” sign to reflect six deaths recorded last year.

The update brings the Kern River’s recorded death toll to 348 lives lost.

For Markie Rohrbach and her family, the warning carries personal significance.

Rohrbach, who moved to Kern County two years ago, said her family loves spending time outdoors but has been cautious about exploring local waterways while learning about the river’s dangers.

“I grew up down on the Colorado River, down in Needles, California,” Rohrbach said. “We still love the outdoors, love the river and everything.”

Seeking more information ahead of summer, Rohrbach and her family attended a local water safety event focused on safe recreation around Kern County waterways.

“We're just trying to be as safe as possible with how crazy this river is, and just get the expert's opinion on where we can safely take our kids outdoors,” she said.

Their concerns come as search and rescue officials continue urging residents to use caution around the Kern River, especially during Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the start of increased outdoor activity.

On Friday, county officials updated the “Stay Out, Stay Alive” memorial sign at the mouth of Kern Canyon, increasing the total number of lives lost in the river from 342 to 348.

“The message always every year is to stay out of the river,” said Sgt. Rodney Jones with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. “But we do know that people are going to get in the river.”

Rescue officials say swift currents, freezing water temperatures and hidden debris beneath the surface can quickly create dangerous conditions.

“They get tired, they get exhausted,” said Tammy Sullivan, a lieutenant with Bakersfield Search and Rescue. “They're sitting on a rock or holding onto a branch… and the water is still freezing cold.”

Brian Baskin with Kern Valley Search and Rescue said the river’s appearance can often give people a false sense of security.

“It seems like it's not that dangerous, but in reality, it's very, very dangerous,” Baskin said.

Safety advocates say one of the most common problems they encounter involves improper flotation devices.

“The number one mistake we see is kids wearing little arm floaties,” said Gary Ananian, founder of the Kern River Conservancy. “Those are not made for a lake or a river.”

For Rohrbach, that warning became unexpectedly relevant during the event.

She said her family discovered the life jackets they brought were not properly certified for river use.

“Our life jackets we had weren't even certified, so we didn't even have the right ones,” Rohrbach said. “Without them being out here, we wouldn't know that.”

As her family prepares for summer recreation, Rohrbach said the goal is finding safe ways to share their love of the outdoors with their children.

“We just want them to enjoy the outdoors like we did growing up,” she said.

Officials recommend anyone planning to visit the Kern River this summer wear a properly fitted flotation device and call 911 immediately if an emergency occurs.

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