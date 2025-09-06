Oildale family grieves after loved one Killed in crosswalk collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — His wife, Lisa Guthrie, recalls the last moment they shared.

"How much I love him... and I'm thankful that God kept him with me," she said.But just hours later, her world changed.

"I turned on a live streamer, and a call came over about a vehicle versus pedestrian on Roberts Lane and North Chester. I don't know... it just hit me out of nowhere—my husband should be at that spot," Lisa said.Guthrie, known by his family as a man of strong faith, was attending barber school and had a vision to serve his community by helping those less fortunate.

"He was attending barber school, and for him, it was about giving back—even something as simple as a haircut for those less fortunate," said his sister, January Bottoms.

The Crash and Investigation

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), on August 17th, officers responded to a call about a pedestrian hit by a white Toyota pickup truck at the intersection of North Chester and Roberts Lane. The driver remained at the scene and, as of now, has not been arrested.

Lisa Guthrie says CHP later confirmed what she feared—that Adam had the right-of-way when he was hit in the crosswalk.

"Does my husband have the right-of-way? Which I already knew... but I just wanted confirmation from them,"she said."And they answered—yes, he had the right-of-way in the crosswalk. The driver was running a red light, going eastbound. He was running a red light—shouldn't that be enough?"

Pedestrian Safety in Kern County

From 2021 to 2025, CHP and the Bakersfield Police Department report approximately 129 pedestrian deaths involving vehicles not related to DUI in Kern County.

CHP Officer Jorge Toro urges the community to remain cautious when walking, especially at night.

"As a pedestrian, make sure to carry a flashlight if you're walking at night," said Officer Toro."Use crosswalks, obey the signals—never cross on red. Wait for the green, and make eye contact with drivers."

A Call for Safer Streets

As the investigation continues, Guthrie’s family is calling on local leaders to take action. They’re advocating for safer streets in Oildale, including improved lighting, red-light cameras, and clearly marked crosswalks.

"If we can save families from experiencing what we've experienced... that moment when you realize Adam's not walking through that door... then we have to do something," said January Bottoms."If we can get a red-light camera up there and get accountability—we will."

Seeking Justice and Awareness

The Guthrie family says their mission is now twofold: to seek justice for Adam and to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"We just want answers. And we want our streets to be safer—for everyone," Lisa said.

The family hopes that by sharing their story, they can raise awareness about pedestrian safety and inspire real change in the City of Bakersfield.

