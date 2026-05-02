Oildale honors water leader Thomas Clark with Wall of Fame induction

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County officials unveiled the newest inductee onto the Oildale Wall of Fame, honoring longtime water leader Thomas N. Clark for his impact on agriculture, water policy and the local community.

Clark, who served as general manager of the Kern County Water Agency, was widely known among colleagues as a skilled negotiator in California’s complex water landscape. While not a public figure like previous inductees — including Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and Kevin Harvick — community leaders said his contributions were just as significant.

During the unveiling ceremony, marked by applause from attendees, friends and family reflected on Clark’s professional achievements and personal character.

“He brought a sense of humor, helped people relax, and brought adversaries together,” said Clark's son Jeff. “I think he’ll be remembered most for his ability to negotiate and get people on the same page.”

Clark played a key role in several major water developments and agreements, including the Rio Bravo Hydroelectric Project, the Napa Agreement and the Monterey Accord — a 1994 deal that reshaped long-term water allocations in the San Joaquin Valley and led to the privatization of the Kern Water Bank.

Colleagues described him as both deeply knowledgeable and approachable, with a laid-back and sometimes irreverent style that helped ease tense negotiations.

“Tom was one of the people that I really appreciated having as a mentor because he taught me how people think and how people work,” one speaker said.

Family members also shared personal stories highlighting Clark’s personality. His daughter recalled learning that an elementary school lesson reenacts his role in the Hetch Hetchy negotiations — complete with pacifiers he once handed out to participants he thought were complaining.

“They actually recreate the negotiations, and they even bring out the pacifiers that my dad handed out to everybody in the room,” she said.

Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores said Clark’s induction reflects both his professional accomplishments and his deep ties to Oildale.

“This is about community pride and remembering people like Tom,” Flores said. “Even after retirement, he stayed involved — he helped with the Oildale visioning process and continued contributing to the community. His impact lives on.”

Flores said Clark’s recognition underscores that Oildale’s influence extends beyond celebrity.

“He may not be a household name, but he played a critical role in water issues, helped sustain agriculture and supported jobs in Kern County,” Flores said. “This recognition is for anyone from Oildale who has made meaningful contributions — whether publicly famous or quietly impactful.”

Clark’s son remembered him as both a leader and a mentor.

“I remember my dad as a great leader and a great mentor — someone who always had words of encouragement and was very caring,” he said.

The Oildale Wall of Fame is located along North Chester Avenue, where community members can visit and learn more about the individuals who have shaped the area’s legacy.

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