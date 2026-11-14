Oildale neighbors demand action after stolen truck barrels through front lawns during police chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A car barreled through multiple front lawns in Oildale, leaving damage and shaken neighbors in its wake.

Broken taillights, a trail of oil, and tire marks carved across multiple front lawns are what remained after a stolen 2006 Nissan Titan slammed into a tree in a neighbor's front lawn at the corner of Day and Worthington Avenue around 2:30 Friday morning.

A neighbor's Ring camera video captured the crash.

The pursuit began when officers spotted the vehicle on patrol.

"Our officers were conducting patrol when they came past the vehicle; it was registered as stolen," Stratton said.

Officers attempted to stop the truck, which did not pull over.

"They attempted to stop the vehicle; it failed to yield to lights and sirens, leading to a pursuit," Stratton said.

The Bakersfield Police Department took the male suspect into custody after the crash. He was taken for medical treatment, with police citing a drug-related DUI.

Taren Mulhause learned the crash happened at her mother's home after seeing the video online.

"I'm angry. There will be expenses my mom has to cover," Mulhause said.

Her 83-year-old mother has lived in the home for 56 years. Neighbors say speeding is a growing concern in the area.

"This is what happens when you're a reckless driver," one neighbor said.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the family is now calling for action before another crash hits even closer to home. Neighbors say the crash is a wake-up call for drivers they say have been speeding and putting their lives and others at risk.

Their message: slow down, look out for each other, and help keep these streets safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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