Oildale woman claims she was set on fire and that the suspects remain free months after attack

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — An Oildale woman who spent nearly two months in a Fresno burn unit after she says she was set on fire at a local homeless encampment is now home — but frustrated that no one has been arrested.

Frances Lopez, 33, says she was visiting a friend inside a tent at a homeless encampment on July 11 when three people confronted her friend over a money dispute. She says the encounter quickly turned violent.

"And then the guy goes out again and grabs a gas can and is like, '**** it, let's just light them on fire then,' and threw the gasoline on us. When I tried to leave, he pushed me back, and I fell on my friend's bed. And that's when the girl lit the flame… and we went up in flames," Lopez said.

Lopez says she managed to escape the burning tent, stop, drop and roll, before making her way to a nearby trailer park to get help.

"I was so cold, but I was hot. I felt like I couldn't breathe," Lopez said.

Lopez was airlifted to a burn unit in Fresno, where she says doctors told her she had to be resuscitated twice during transport and treatment. Doctors determined she suffered second- and third-degree burns across 32% of her body.

"It consists of both my arms, to my back right here. And then my legs… like the backs of my legs. And my face," Lopez said.

After 4 surgeries and nearly 8 weeks in the hospital, Lopez returned home in September. But her recovery is far from over. She says she still has open wounds, needs daily dressing changes and has limited mobility.

"I don't have a home health nurse coming. It's up to my family to do my care, and it's a lot of stuff, like really a lot," Lopez said.

Lopez says she has been working with an arson investigator with the Kern County Fire Department and has provided information about the people she believes were involved. She declined to name those she suspects, saying she fears for her safety.

"I don't know why these people haven't been apprehended yet," Lopez said.

The Kern County Fire Department confirms the case remains under investigation, but says it cannot comment on specific details. The department also says public records will not be released while the investigation is active.

Lopez says the lack of a report or case number has also made it harder to access resources to help cover the cost of her care. With no burn unit in Bakersfield, she must continue making the trip to Fresno for treatment.

She says she is now terrified to even walk outside, afraid the people she believes are responsible could target her or her family again.

"I just hope that they do their job, and I hope it doesn't happen to anyone else," Lopez said.

Lopez still faces a long road to recovery, including continued wound care and physical therapy. She hopes those responsible will be held accountable so she and her family can feel safe again.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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