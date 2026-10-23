Oildale woman still missing after 900 days as daughter rallies community in search for answers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ana Maria Leal Ochoa says nothing hurts more than not knowing where her mother is, whether she is safe or if she will ever come home.

That uncertainty has driven Ochoa to keep searching for 900 days.

"I just want her to come back home. Like I just want to be able to see her again. I just want to hug her again. I just want to have her in my life again," Ochoa said.

Ana Barbosa, 53, disappeared May 6, 2024. Sheriff's investigators say family members reported Barbosa was a victim of domestic violence involving her husband, Fabian.

Investigators consider him a person of interest in her disappearance.

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Ochoa has turned the billboard purple while sharing what she remembers about the relationship between her mother and her mother's partner before Barbosa disappeared.

"Unfortunately over time, it became verbal abuse and physical abuse...that's why I my suspicions of what may have happened to her..I'm hoping I'm wrong but I'm still searching for the answers," Ochoa said.

Ochoa says the Oildale community has rallied around her search, helping fund the billboard off Rosedale Highway since July.

What started as a Facebook page dedicated to finding her mom has grown into something bigger. Ochoa says women experiencing domestic violence have reached out to share their own stories, creating a community of support.

"People do comment 'we've seen the billboard keep the billboard going.' We've also received tips, information, people write in to ask about the case and it all adds up. It all keeps us motivated," Ochoa said.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

