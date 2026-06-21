Oleander Pride Celebration brings community together under 'Out of This World' theme

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Oleander Pride Celebration was held this weekend in Bakersfield, bringing together community members for a family-friendly event centered on connection and self-expression.

This year's theme was "Out of This World." The event featured 12 vendors and expanded its walking route to include a new stretch along F Street.

Rebekah Ingle, Friends of Oleander director, said organizers make a point to try something different each year.

"Expanded the walk to include additional artists and for the first time we added F street which is behind the park so it's about a half mile walk," Ingle said.

The nonprofit Friends of Oleander launched the event during the pandemic as a way to bring people together in the neighborhood.

"A lot of us felt disconnected, and we really wanted a neighborhood centered event that was safe, that was family friendly, for us to be able to celebrate our pride in our colors," Ingle said.

Zues Olsen attended the celebration for the first time and said the event gave him a rare opportunity for open self-expression.

"So being able to come somewhere where I can be so free, so open, and express myself artistically in a way I don't normally get to is something I wouldn't pass up for anything," Olsen said.

Olsen said seeing the community show up in full pride lifted his spirits.

"I was worried I was a little bit overdressed and then I saw all of the flags everywhere and it was just so so freeing, so happy," Olsen said.

Socorro Derington and her wife said they are glad a Pride celebration exists in Bakersfield.

"Usually we have to drive a few hours to go to an event. And I just love being in my community, being able to celebrate pride, and also see all the resources that we have to offer in town," Derington said.

Derington, attending for the third year, said she looks forward to the event each year and is grateful to those who organize it.

"Just thank you for being dedicated and doing it every year. I love to see everyone come out and we appreciate that you have something local for us," Derington said.

Organizers said they look forward to seeing the event grow each year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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