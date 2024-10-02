One dead after officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead early Wednesday in Southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department reported they responded just after midnight at a home near the intersection of Stine Road and Belle Terrace.

BPD says they responded to reports of a homeowner hearing voices in their home they didn't recognize.

When they arrived they say they contacted a man that the resident didn't recognize.

Police say the man became "assaultive" toward officers which resulted in the shooting.

The man was then arrested and taken to this hospital where he died.

This investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

