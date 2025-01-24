One Girl on a Mission to Change the Perspective for one of America's Favorite Sports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gabriella Arias is a 4th grader who plays for the Far East Titans in Bakersfield. On January 25, she will be receiving an Defensive Player of the Year Award for her phenomenal season.



Leads her team in tackles and sacks for the season.

Is the only girl on her team and in the entire league.

Her goal is to change the perspective on how America views the sport.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Far East Titans are congratulating one of their own in a season-long award. Gabriella Arias is a 4th grader who plays tackle football in Bakersfield. I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. On January 25 she will receive Defensive Player of The Year for her phenomenal season in a male-dominated sport.

Gabriella has made it her mission to leave her mark on the field. Showing others that it doesn't matter who you are if you want to play.

Gabriella Arias Defensive Player of the Year said "It feels great, because when I go on that field I feel like, I can do anything and not get in trouble for hitting someone."

Gabriella is ending her season with multiple tackles and 9 sacks on opposing quarterbacks.

"My first tackle was when we got into our first game. We have two bigs in the middle center and two outside linemen. They were focused on my other teammate & I got in there and I stopped the QB from throwing the ball." said Arias

Gabriella's coach Carlo Balmet tells me that working with her this season has been so much fun watching her grow and dominate in the sport.

Carlo Balmet Coach of the Far East Titans said "Gabby's exceptional, shes a beast! She is one of the first ones at practice, and one of the first ones in conditioning. I know shes a girl, and a lot of people view that as maybe she shouldn't play football but she belongs out there! She made it to the all-star game this year & she was one of the five best players on our team."

The Far East Titans team goes up to 5th graders. Gabby was the only female in her whole league, and that didn't stop her from playing the sport she loved. She tells me shes looking forward to next season and hopes it wont be her last.

"Don't give up on what you do. Even if you're a girl playing a boy sport or boy playing a girl sport. Don't Give Up!" said Arias.

Gabriella will be receiving this award on Saturday January 25 at her team's dinner. For 23ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



