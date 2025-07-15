"One Hit Can Kill": Bakersfield nonprofit fights teen fentanyl crisis with education

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local Kern County nonprofit is taking action against the growing fentanyl crisis by offering free educational sessions aimed at teenagers, as fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise across the region.

The Angel Lee Foundation's "One Hit Can Kill" program brings together teenagers, guest speakers, and resources focused on mental health and addiction support.

Mya Watson, now 20, was only 15 when she was first exposed to fentanyl after moving to a new school.

"My body just shut down and I couldn't walk anymore," Watson said.

Today, Watson shares her story with other teens as part of the foundation's outreach efforts, hoping to prevent others from experiencing similar trauma.

Angel Lee, the foundation's founder, created the program following the death of East High student Destiny Ayala, who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2023.

"She got ahold of fentanyl at a party and didn't make it after one hit," Lee said.

The crisis has had a devastating impact on Kern County. According to the Kern County Coroner's Office, 297 lives were lost to overdoses in 2023. As of April 30, 2025, the county had already reported 50 fentanyl-related deaths, putting it on pace for 152 deaths this year.

For Watson, the program offers a chance to connect, heal, and help others avoid the same pain while emphasizing the importance of open communication between parents and children.

"Just make sure your kids can talk to you. When you don't have a safe place you can go to other parents and that might not be the best guidance," Watson said.

The One Hit Can Kill program will continue throughout the summer and is free for all local teens.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

