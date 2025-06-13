BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One in five DUI arrests in Bakersfield involves repeat offenders



Bakersfield Police made 764 DUI-related arrests in 2024, with 20% of those individuals having prior DUI arrests, which is lower than the statewide average of nearly 30%.

BPD conducts 10 DUI checkpoints and 59 saturation patrols annually, with the department set to receive more than $400,000 in grants next year for enforcement efforts.

Sgt. Rex Davenport emphasizes that education programs like "A Life Interrupted" are crucial alongside enforcement to prevent drunk driving incidents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One in five DUI arrests in Bakersfield involves repeat offenders.

A first-time drunk driving arrest can result in jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and penalties, increased insurance rates, and even the loss of your job. Despite the severe consequences of a misdemeanor citation, many people experience this process more than once.

Bakersfield Police made 764 DUI-related arrests in 2024, with 20% of those individuals found to have prior arrests for driving under the influence.

During a recent BPD checkpoint on June 7th in the heart of the Oleander neighborhood, officers made one DUI arrest. The driver failed to stop at the checkpoint before eventually pulling over.

"It's a smaller checkpoint, but very early on, we got a DUI at that one," Sgt. Rex Davenport said.

While the checkpoint was underway, a larger operation called a saturation patrol was taking place simultaneously.

"11 cars actively hunting DUI drivers... 3-4 times a year, large scale," Davenport said.

The 20% rate of repeat offenders in Bakersfield is lower than the statewide average.

"I was happy below the state average, 20% is ridiculous," Davenport said.

According to Davenport, nearly 30% of all DUIs statewide involve drivers with prior convictions. The Office of Traffic Safety provides grants for law enforcement agencies to conduct DUI checkpoints and other enforcement actions. Next year, the department will reportedly receive more than $400,000 — a significant increase from when Davenport first joined traffic in 2007, when Bakersfield Police had 36 checkpoints. Now, they conduct 10 checkpoints but supplement that with 59 saturation patrols.

"Enforcement is one thing, but education needs to be at the forefront," Davenport said.

There have been calls for even more severe penalties for first-time offenders. While Davenport agrees, he said programs like "A Life Interrupted" make a big impact by highlighting three stories of lives lost to DUI.

"I've worked with Carla Pearson from MADD, hoping to add to mandatory probation, is to sit in on Life Interrupted," Davenport said.

For Davenport, the issue is personal as a parent.

"My son is almost 15 ½, a nervous time for me. Every time called to a fatal, I talk to him. All it takes is one lapse of judgment... and it could ruin your life," Davenport said.

Last year, Davenport said BPD checkpoints were responsible for 16 DUI arrests, with three of those people having priors for drunk driving, right about 19 percent.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

