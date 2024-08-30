One man, One Car, A Journey from Bakersfield to Pakistan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nasim Haq has recently retired, & for the past five years he's wanted travel from the US to Pakistan. He left Bakersfield on Friday Aug 30, & plans to be on the road & sea for the next 54 days.



Trip should take around 54 days, he plans on taking a boat from NY to England. Then driving some more before he takes a couple ferries.

Kings Trucks Trailer Sales will finance the whole journey.

Documenting whole trip on Youtube, @USA2PAK

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Seeing the country is one thing... but driving across it... on a trip to see the world is another. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

One man is taking on the challenge to travel from Bakersfield to Pakistan... and then, another adventure begins.

After recently retiring Nasim Haq tells me he is finally ready to accept the challenge during Labor day weekend.

Nasim Haq says "Exciting you know I've wanted to do it for the last 5 years, to put together everything to start the journey. Kings Trucks Trailer Sales came in the picture, and they give me sponsorship all the way down to Pakistan."

His journey throughout the US and Canada will be traveling from; Bakersfield to Maryland, Maryland to Montreal, and then back down to New York. Where he will ship his car to England.

"I will be on a boat three times, one from here to England, and then ferry from England to France. This ferry I'll ride in, and then there will be a ship again from Bahrain to Pakistan" said Nasim.

Nasim has gained support from all over, he is apart of a group called UK 2 Pakistan. Which is a group of 12,000 individuals if he needs any help on the way he can reach out. One company in particular Kings Truck Trailer Sales based out of Bakersfield, CA offered to finance Nasim whole trip!

The President of King Truck Trailer Sales Fayyaz Malik said "We are all excited for him, especially he is a big fan of traveling he traveled everywhere in the world."

Nasim plans on documenting his whole trip on YouTube, at USA2PAK. This journey will take him around 54 days and a little over 20,000 miles. I asked Nasim "Are you ready for this journey? He says "I am, little bit scared, but I am."

Nasim tells me he plans to auction his car off in Dubai once his trip is over and give the funds to the refugee camps in South Asia. For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



