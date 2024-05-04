One mom's mission to protect other families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After losing her daughter and grandson due to alleged negligence from a Bakersfield OB, Tracy Dominguez made it her mission to protect other patients. Now, shes helped inspire more women to speak out against alleged malpractice.



Dominguez has continued to bring awareness, partnering with groups like Consumer Watchdog, speaking before the board of supervisors and legislative boards, and helping organize events to educate women on how to protect themselves.

Thanks to her work, Kern County recognizes May as Latina Maternal Mortality Awareness month. On Saturday, a maternal health fair will be held at CSUB from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Runner Cafe.

Demi Dominguez was 23 years old when she and her baby Malakhi both died due as a result of Preeclampsia. Demi’s mothes Tracy said following their death’s, she could barely function.

“I was crawling, I was literally could not figure out how to dress myself," she said.

After a while though, Tracy put her pain towards spreading awareness and advocating for her daughter, writing letters and pushing the medical board to investigate her daughter’s death.

Eventually the board determined Demi’s doctors — Dr. Arthur Park and Dr. Hans Yu — had been negligent. Park was placed on probation and in 2021 he surrendered his license.

“It was something all new to me, but I knew that what happened to Demi and Malakhi was wrong,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez’s fight didn’t stop though. Now that she knew what it took to hold physicians accountable, she made it her job to help other families. Now, other families are speaking out.

The Osteopathic Medical Board of California and California Attorney General’s Office has filed an accusation against Dr. Yu on behalf of three other women.

Attempts to reach Yu Medical Group were unsuccessful Friday.

“It’s mixed emotions, because of course I wish my daughter had it and that somebody had spoken up before," Dominguez said. "But I know that I’m carrying her legacy, that she’s saving lives, that Malikhi is saving lives and that we’re bringing attention to this crisis that our community is having."

