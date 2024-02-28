One week away from the March 5 Primary Election

Video shows a glimpse of the Elections Division's sorting and counting area.

Kern County Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza reminds voters that along with a ballot for the March 5 Primary, around half of Kern County voters are also receiving a second ballot for the March 19 Special Election for the 20th Congressional District seat.

"Regardless of how a vote is cast, every last ballot is counted before we certify results," said Kern County Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza.

Espinoza said the Elections Division has been hard at work gathering early mail-in ballots and preparing for ballots cast on Election Day.

"The cameras on the drop boxes are set up and we do have the opportunity for observers to come in," she said.

In order to offer more transparency to voters, the counting and signature verification process is open for observation with potential live streaming in the works.

"Security is a priority, so we want to make sure that live-streaming is secure and accurate and in real-time and so that is when we're going to put it out, but we do expect it here in the next couple of days," Espinoza said.

On Election Day, voters who haven't already sent in their ballot can bring it to their polling site to be cast. If a voter doesn't have their ballot, they can use a ballot provided by the poll site or even print one from one of the elections ICX machines.

"If a poll site were to run out of ballots, we do have accessible ballot marking devices, also known as ICX's, voters can use that, voters can also use their sample ballot as a back-up," said Laura Cantu, assistant registrar of voters.

Polls open for the Primary Election on March 5 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

