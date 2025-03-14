Watch Now
One worker bee represents all of Kern in the 100th Scripps Spelling Bee

Taking home a sweet victory, one local middle school student prepares to take his spelling across the nation.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee started in 1925, and we've got our Kern County contestant for its 100th year. One student prepares for an un-bee-lievable competition in Washington D.C.

  • It's all the buzz– the Scripps Spelling Bee celebrates its 100th year.
  • One local contestant prepares to fly across the country to compete against more than 200 other students.
  • The National Scripps Spelling Bee takes place from May 27- 29, 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Enzo Paylaga, an eighth grade student at Norris Middle School, won the Kern County Scripps Spelling Bee.

He says the moment he won felt surreal.

“I didn’t expect to win,” said Enzo.

At St. John's Lutheran, Enzo competed against about 30 other students throughout Kern County, before spelling his way to number one.

“I felt as the competition went on, I got more confident with the words I spelled,” said Enzo.

Now, he prepares to fly to Washington D.C. for the 100th National Scripps Spelling Bee.

23ABC neighborhood reporter Avery Elowitt asked, “How often are you practicing now?”

Enzo responded, “Like every day.”

Enzo will compete against about 200 students throughout the country.

“I think it’s great that I’m representing an entire county to Washington D.C. because this is probably one of my biggest accomplishments I’ve ever done,” said Enzo.

The National Scripps Spelling Bee takes place from May 27- 29, 2025.

