One worker bee represents all of Kern in the 100th Scripps Spelling Bee

It's all the buzz– the Scripps Spelling Bee celebrates its 100th year.

One local contestant prepares to fly across the country to compete against more than 200 other students.

Enzo Paylaga, an eighth grade student at Norris Middle School, won the Kern County Scripps Spelling Bee.

He says the moment he won felt surreal.

“I didn’t expect to win,” said Enzo.

At St. John's Lutheran, Enzo competed against about 30 other students throughout Kern County, before spelling his way to number one.

“I felt as the competition went on, I got more confident with the words I spelled,” said Enzo.

Now, he prepares to fly to Washington D.C. for the 100th National Scripps Spelling Bee.

23ABC neighborhood reporter Avery Elowitt asked, “How often are you practicing now?”

Enzo responded, “Like every day.”

Enzo will compete against about 200 students throughout the country.

“I think it’s great that I’m representing an entire county to Washington D.C. because this is probably one of my biggest accomplishments I’ve ever done,” said Enzo.

The National Scripps Spelling Bee takes place from May 27- 29, 2025.

