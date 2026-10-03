One Year Later: Fallout from Bakersfield Detective’s arrest continues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A year after a Bakersfield detective's arrest shook the local law enforcement community, the impact is far from over. Now, Marc Lugo’s wife alleges she faced retaliation for remaining loyal to her husband, sparking a new fight that's headed to court.

The story dates back to May 2025, when Bakersfield Police Detective Marc Lugo was placed on administrative leave and later fired following his arrest on charges involving a minor and child pornography.

After he was released from jail, a judge allowed Lugo to return home under the supervision of his wife, Heather Lugo, who also works as a detective with the Bakersfield Police Department.

As part of that arrangement, she agreed to report any violations of his release conditions.

Now, more than a year later, Heather Lugo says she's facing fallout for standing by her husband.

Claims filed against the city and county allege more than two dozen violations of state and federal laws, including due process violations, discrimination, workplace harassment and intimidation.

Among the allegations: that a senior deputy questioned Lugo about her sex life during private conversations and unlawfully recorded those discussions.

The claims also allege explicit photos were taken from Lugo's personal computer without her consent and later used to harass her and justify discipline.

According to the filing, supervisors and investigators viewed intimate images obtained without a warrant and required Lugo to discuss private details about her marriage.

She was later suspended for 40 hours without pay.

23ABC reached out to Mrs. Lugo’s attorneys, who gave us this statement which reads in part:

“Officer Heather Lugo has been subjected to unwarranted invasions of her privacy concerning her most intimate moments with her husband by the Bakersfield PD and the Kern County Sheriff. She was forced to address her private marital sex life to officers in violation of her own basic rights let alone her civil rights. Private pictures and videos were viewed without justification, and without internal controls to maintain privacy. Lugo is a victim as much as someone who is sexually abused and yet she was not treated with any sensitivity or concerns for her privacy. Kern County Sheriff had an obligation to keep materials seized confidential and their duty not to look at or share images not related to their investigation. Instead, the materials were viewed and shared with Bakersfield PD, her employer, to humiliate and embarrass her.”

23ABC also reached out to both the city and county for comment but were told they could not comment on the allegations.

Despite the dispute, Lugo remains employed by the Bakersfield Police Department, where she currently works as a grand theft auto detective.

Lugo is seeking $8 million in damages from both departments. Both parties have 45 days to respond before the claim becomes a lawsuit.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

