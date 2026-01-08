Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

One Year Later: Operation Return to Sender’s Lasting Impact on Kern County

One year after federal agents swept through Kern County, families and advocates say the fear and disruption haven’t faded.
One year after federal agents swept through Kern County, families and advocates say the fear and disruption haven’t faded.
One Year Later: Operation Return to Sender’s Lasting Impact on Kern County
Posted

It’s been one year since federal agents conducted a high-profile Border Patrol sweep across Kern County. Dozens of arrests were made, and a wave of fear hit the community. Revisiting “Operation Return to Sender” and the lasting effects on the community.

“The wife locked herself in the car, she didn’t want to open the vehicle for them and thats when the boarder patrol truck came in and parked behind her vehicle,” according to a community member recalling what occurred back in January of 2025.

This is just one of the many instances that took place across kern county in January of 2025.

“Operation return to sender” was a three day sweep that took a total of 78 people into custody.

The Border Patrol claimed agents specifically targeted people with criminal and immigration histories. However, an independent investigation revealed that 77 of the 78 arrested had no criminal or immigration history.

Local community groups quickly responded, launching their emergency hotline weeks before the expected date.

“Generally, families were calling saying “I heard my husband was picked up, or my parents were taken they called me to go pick up their car,” said Rosa Lopez, senior policy advocate and organizer for the ACLU. “There was just panic and fear and confusion like people didn’t know what was going on.”

The hotline received 407 calls in January alone. The ACLU and Rapid Response Network also provided legal guidance, “Know Your Rights” outreach events, and other resources.

Anxiety was high throughout the community, schools saw a decrease in student attendance, businesses closed, and protests broke out.

Volunteers also delivered food to families too afraid to leave home.

One year later, the sweep’s impact remains, as Kern County continues discussions about immigration enforcement and community trust.

Immigration crackdowns in Kern County are paused for now after a court issued a temporary injunction, but a judge could rule next month on whether the raids resume.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Showers Late

-° / 45°

40%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

50° / 37°

6%

Friday

01/09/2026

Clear

55° / 35°

4%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 37°

5%

Sunday

01/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

56° / 38°

6%

Monday

01/12/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 40°

6%

Tuesday

01/13/2026

Mostly Clear

59° / 42°

6%

Wednesday

01/14/2026

Clear

61° / 42°

5%