One Year Later: Operation Return to Sender’s Lasting Impact on Kern County

It’s been one year since federal agents conducted a high-profile Border Patrol sweep across Kern County. Dozens of arrests were made, and a wave of fear hit the community. Revisiting “Operation Return to Sender” and the lasting effects on the community.

“The wife locked herself in the car, she didn’t want to open the vehicle for them and thats when the boarder patrol truck came in and parked behind her vehicle,” according to a community member recalling what occurred back in January of 2025.

This is just one of the many instances that took place across kern county in January of 2025.

“Operation return to sender” was a three day sweep that took a total of 78 people into custody.

The Border Patrol claimed agents specifically targeted people with criminal and immigration histories. However, an independent investigation revealed that 77 of the 78 arrested had no criminal or immigration history.

Local community groups quickly responded, launching their emergency hotline weeks before the expected date.

“Generally, families were calling saying “I heard my husband was picked up, or my parents were taken they called me to go pick up their car,” said Rosa Lopez, senior policy advocate and organizer for the ACLU. “There was just panic and fear and confusion like people didn’t know what was going on.”

The hotline received 407 calls in January alone. The ACLU and Rapid Response Network also provided legal guidance, “Know Your Rights” outreach events, and other resources.

Anxiety was high throughout the community, schools saw a decrease in student attendance, businesses closed, and protests broke out.

Volunteers also delivered food to families too afraid to leave home.

One year later, the sweep’s impact remains, as Kern County continues discussions about immigration enforcement and community trust.

Immigration crackdowns in Kern County are paused for now after a court issued a temporary injunction, but a judge could rule next month on whether the raids resume.

