OneLegacy shares the “Abundant” impact of kidney donation– through film

Sharing is not only caring, but life-saving.

OneLegacy hosts a free screening of “Abundant,” sharing the journey of non-directed kidney donation.

The screening takes place at AMC Bakersfield six on Thursday, March 6 with the film starting at 7pm. To sign up to receive a free ticket, visit this eventbrite link.



In Kern County alone, there’s nearly 400 patients waiting for a life saving kidney– this is according to JJ’s Legacy, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating residents on how becoming a donor can change lives.

“My son was Jeffrey Johns and he passed away in an automobile accident and he was an organ donor, but he wasn’t registered. And so that became my passion is to educate the community so that they do become registered,” said Lori Malkin, the founder and executive director of JJ’s Legacy.

For National Kidney Month, multiple non-profits including OneLegacy, the National Kidney Donation Organization, and JJ’s Legacy are hosting a movie screening– free to the community.

“We’re gonna offer free popcorn and sodas to everybody who attends,” said Tania Llavaneras with OneLegacy. “And we’re just looking forward to our community to say yes to the nation and learn more about the importance of giving that gift of life.”

Donald Griswold, the writer, director, and producer of “Abundant” says the independent documentary film takes viewers through the eyes of non-directed kidney donors– people who decided to give their kidneys away to complete strangers.

“My goal as a director and writer was to create a shared experience with the audience,” said Griswold. “And I think the kidney community wanted me to share their experience and so many individual donations and lives being saved.”

Griswold hopes that the film not only educates the community on the impact organ donors can have, but also motivates others to be generous– even to strangers.

“With the world the way that it is right now, it’s so refreshing to see a movie about people who simply want to help someone else, no face value, simply based on wanting to be generous,” said Griswold. “If this film begins to put out ripples like that, then our job is done.”

Before the movie, the event kicks off with a community fair at 5pm featuring vendors, giveaways, and games– followed by a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m.

This event will be hosted throughout Southern California. Visit this link to see if there's a screening near you.

