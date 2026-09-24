Online predators target kids through video games and social media, experts warn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Children in Kern County face growing risks from online predators who use video games and social media platforms to target minors, according to local law enforcement and counselors.

Kern County Deputy District Attorney David Eller said predators often exploit gaming platforms and associated apps to reach children without their parents' knowledge.

"In many cases that our office has prosecuted where you have older individuals who are specifically targeting either video games that are targeting minors or video games and their associated applications like Discord where they can communicate with minors...and the parents aren't even aware," Eller said.

Last week, two suspects were taken into custody accused of trying to contact minors. Investigators say one suspect from Fresno arranged to meet in person with a minor decoy deployed by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, while another suspect from Duarte allegedly used a social networking platform to try to meet face-to-face with a minor online.

Eller said cases like these highlight the aggressive joint efforts between the Bakersfield Police Department and KCSO to identify, track, and arrest individuals accused of preying on children online.

"My main concern for parents is - do you really know who your child is talking to?" Eller said.

He reminds parents that having regular conversations with their children is an important prevention tactic.

Yadira Vargas, a local counselor with Kern County Network for Children, said predators can pretend to be other children online before approaching youths to gain their trust and lure them into harmful activities.

Vargas said parents should watch for warning signs in their children's behavior.

"Spending excessive time online and acting withdrawn from their own circles," Vargas said.

Vargas also noted that contact with strangers online can lead to cyberbullying.

"Cyberbullying is definitely still out there and we encourage children to be kind whether that means in the community or online as well," Vargas said.

KCSO and BPD are urging residents to report any suspicious or concerning activity to 911 immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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