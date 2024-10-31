Operation Boo aims to ensure Halloween safety for trick-or-treaters In Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Parole agents and local law enforcement conduct compliance checks on sex offenders to protect children.



Operation Boo is the Division of Adult Parole Operations public safety initiative by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. It is designed to protect children from sex offenders during Halloween. This is the state's 31st year in participating in Operation Boo.

Jason D. Johnson, is the Director of Adult Divisions Parole Operations and he says, "Our parole agents as well as our local law enforcement partners were out there engaging with the community to show that we are doing what we can to enhance public safety."

Johnson tells me it's important to be visible on Halloween to make the community feel safe. Here in Kern County in the Southern District of CDCR, parole officers and local law enforcement are also participating in Operation Boo.

The Bakersfield Parole District Administrator, Onyanga Dean says, "We want to make sure the folks that we supervise don't reoffend and we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect the public as well as do our part to rehabilitate those who are under our supervision."

The guidelines for sex offenders include no signs or decorations, lights have to be turned off, and no handing out candy. When trick-or-treating it's important to know your route, plan ahead, bring flashlights, go in groups and just be observant.

"Last year we had a 97% compliance rate. What that means is that our population that we supervise were compliant." Dean said.

Both Dean and Johnson say the goal this year is to get that number to 100%.

For more parent safety tips, you can go to CDCR's website and look up Operation Boo. www.cdcr.ca.gov/parole/operation-boo/

To track sex offenders in your neighborhood you can visit California's Megan's Law website. www.meganslaw.ca.gov

Law enforcement tells me multiple compliance checks are done per year but Halloween is their biggest time for these checks.

