Operation Happy Feet: Providing students with a new pair of shoes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students in the Greenfield School District were given the opportunity to pick out a new pair of shoes for the school year. This is a yearly event to prepare students for the long year ahead of them.



Whenever you buy or get something new, it can bring a sense of confidence and achievement back in your life. Operation Happy Feet did exactly that for students in the Greenfield School District. The students received a new pair of shoes to help them step into success throughout the school year.

This event has been going on for close to nine years. This year, Greenfield School District gained a new partner with the Betty Ann Ong Organization. Ong was a flight attendant on-board American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane hijacked during the September 11 attacks. She was the first to alert the world to what was happening, relaying vital information. Cathie Ong-Herrera is her sister.

Cathie Ong-Herrera President and CEO of the Betty Ann-Ong Foundation said "We want to give the children opportunities to succeed in every way that they can in life. Having a new pair of shoes will build confidence and build positive self image. They will do better in school and feel proud to be amongst some of their classmates."

Greenfield School District is composed of 12 schools. Nine elementary and 3 middle schools. It's a mostly lower socio-economic area with an underserved population. Each campus referred a certain amount of students who were in need of some assistance. Those students were able to get a new pair of shoes from Sketchers.

Sergio Soloria Skechers Store Manager said "When these kids come get their shoes it creates a whole new morale. I try to get all my associates to work these events. This event helps us understand that customer service is key, but when we see the smiles here it helps me bring the smiles in my store."

Students were beyond excited and thankful for the opportunity to not only get a pair of shoes but they got to pick the ones they wanted.

Ethan Gutierrez 2nd Grader said "When I got here I went to one side and then the other, then later I found these shoes! I want to thank the organization for this opportunity"

Oscar Gutierrez 3rd Grader said "These shoes have the blue, green, and the black on the top how I like it. Those are my favorite colors, I am thankful to take home a new pair of shoes!"

The store sold 262 pair of shoes on Tuesday and just under $10,000 in sales. They will be inviting more students on Wednesday and Thursday for the same opportunity.

Organizers tell me this event was a success seeing the smiles on the children faces when they received their new shoes. They tell me they want to bring this event back next year.

