Operation School Bell helps Kern County students dress for success

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Operation School Bell is back in action! I’m Madi Vollmer and I learned how this dresser project is making a difference for students in the Bakersfield City School District.

Operation School Bell is a program designed to give students funds to buy new clothes and shoes—helping them get ready to do school in style. The program is run by the Assistance League, and it started right here in Bakersfield in 1958—before expanding into a nationwide effort to support students across the country.

Today, it serves students in 27 school districts across Kern County. The goal? To boost student confidence, encourage attendance, and make sure every child feels ready to learn.

Jerene Battisti is the President, of the Assistance League of Bakersfield and she says, “This last year we dressed over 3,200 students with brand new clothes, so the impact is huge.”

Jerene Battisti, President of the Assistance League here in Bakersfield, says it's heartwarming to see students receive new clothes for the school year.

The Bakersfield City School District also tells me how important it is for kids to go to school feeling prepared. Dee Dee Harrisonis the Coordinator of Family & Community Engagement at Bakersfield City School District and she says “Watching those children go through the store and pick out things they would like to wear, and the families that are helping them choose their clothing—just watching their faces light up and knowing that they're going to feel more confident and go to school with a greater purpose. Not just learning—but now they feel like they fit in.”

Children who would like to participate in Operation School Bell can talk with someone at their school, such as a counselor or resource advisor, to learn how to qualify for over $100 worth of school clothes for the upcoming school year.

“We constantly hear from teachers, principals, and administrators that a child who has new clothing feels better about themselves, is ready to fit in with their peer group, and ready to learn.” Battisti said.

The first dressing will be Saturday, August 23rd, at multiple locations.

Dates and Times



Saturday 8/23 – 8:00–10:00 AM

Saturday 8/23 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Saturday 8/23 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Saturday 8/23 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Tuesday 8/26 – 4:30–7:00 PM

Thursday 8/28 – 4:30–7:00 PM

Saturday 9/2 – 4:30–7:00 PM

Thursday 9/4 – 4:30–7:00 PM

Saturday 9/6 – 8:00–10:00 AM

Saturday 9/6 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Saturday 9/6 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Saturday 9/13 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Saturday 9/13 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Tuesday 9/16 – 4:30–7:00 PM

Saturday 9/20 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Saturday 9/20 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Saturday 9/27 – 8:00–10:00 AM

Saturday 9/27 – 7:00–9:30 AM

Saturday 10/4 – 8:00–10:00 AM

