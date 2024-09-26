Operation School Bell in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Assistance League of Bakersfield helps students dress for success.



The Dresser Project gives students $100 for school clothes.

The Assistance League of Bakersfield dresses over 3000 kids each year.

Students from 24 different school districts come to receive clothes.

Only two more dressings for Operation School Bell on September 28th and October 5th.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

Dressing for school can be difficult especially when it comes to finding the best clothes for the best price. Bargain Box is in the middle of its Operation School Bell which gives students 100 dollars for clothes so they can have the best fits for school.

The Bargain Box thrift store associated with the Assistance League of Bakersfield is ran by volunteers. Founded in 1956 the Assistance League has been dressing students with funds from the Bargain Box ever since, and they say they dress more than 3,000 kids each year.

Jerene Battisti, the President of Assistance League Bakersfield, told me "we dress about 200 students at each of our dressings but Operation School Bell is our signature philanthropy."

Operation School Bell is one of many of the Assistance League's operations.

Jerene Battisti said, "The school districts tell us all the time that when a child is dressed in new clothing they feel more confident they are better able to learn and they just feel better about themselves."

Students come from 24 different school districts across Kern County to receive these clothes. Bargain Box also works with certain districts to provide clothes for students.

"The school district identifies the students for us and they identify them as highest need students for our dressing and each child gets 100 dollars worth of clothing." Jerene said.

There's only two more dressings for Operation School Bell which will be September 28th, and October 5th both at JCPenney.

