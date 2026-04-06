Oracle layoffs spark debate on artificial intelligence investments and the future of workforce strategy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of layoffs at a company named Oracle are raising questions about the future of work as the tech giant cuts jobs while investing billions into artificial intelligence.

Oracle is the latest company linked to mass layoffs, part of a growing trend as companies pour money into AI. However, workforce strategy expert Marcus Mossberger says AI is not the real reason people are losing their jobs.

"AI is just being used as the excuse. It’s not the root cause. So, they’re prioritizing AI investment over their people," Mossberger said.

Mossberger says this moment is more about business decisions than technology. He says companies like Oracle should do more to keep workers by retraining and redeploying their skills instead of letting them go.

"It’s just a lack of planning, lack of clarity, and again, an underinvestment into what I would call workforce development," Mossberger said.

Still, AI is changing the way people work. Many repetitive, administrative tasks could soon be automated, freeing people up to focus on more complex and human work. Mossberger has a hopeful outlook on the future of work being more human, focused on communication, problem-solving, and creativity as AI takes over more routine tasks.

"We are going to have to, as humans, continuously adapt and evolve, but we’re not going to go away. And there is always going to be work for us to do if we want to do it," Mossberger said.

Finding a job is also changing, with AI now screening resumes while applicants use AI to compete. Mossberger says standing out is less about a resume and more about proving what an applicant can do.

"Call people that know you, that understand the value that you can bring to the organization, and have conversations. Because shotgunning your resume all over job boards isn’t going to work," Mossberger said.

The most important skill right now is adaptability. Learning how to use AI, rather than fearing it, could be the difference in staying competitive.

"You don’t need to be afraid about AI taking your job… You should be afraid about another human being who is really good at using AI taking your job," Mossberger said.

While stories like Oracle’s may sound alarming, there is some long-term hope. Like past technological shifts, AI is expected to create more jobs than it destroys, though it may take time.

"You’ve got to be constantly learning and willing to grow and willing to try new things as well," Mossberger said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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