Organizations rally as neighbors in southeast Bakersfield are left without water for days

Since Friday residents near Shirley Lane have relied on water from hoses thanks to Shirley Lane Elementary, but what upsets them the most is the lack of communication, saying no warning was given.

As temperatures are expected to reach 10 to 15 degrees above average, one Bakersfield neighborhood said they’ve been without water since Friday. Now local organizations are rallying to help their neighbors in need.

“I am so emotional about this, just because it’s heart breaking to know," said Audrey Richardson, who has lived in her home near Shirley Lane for 15 years now.

She said if there’s one thing she can rely on, it’s water issues.

Richardson and her neighbors rely on two water wells, operated by Victory Mutual Water Company.

“I mean when our water’s down, our whole community is down, and there’s 200 homes,” said Jesse Cleveland Jr.

Over the weekend, Cleveland and his neighbors in this community found themselves with no water and few answers. Since Friday they relied on water from hoses thanks to Shirley Lane Elementary, but what upsets them the most is the lack of communication, saying no warning was given.

“Maybe the protocol can change, they can do something to let us know what’s going on," Cleveland Jr. said.

Richardson said many of her neighbors rely on swamp coolers to stay cool during this heat, which is impossible without water. Others have pets and livestock who need water. Richardson herself said she has chicks who have died without fresh water.

We reached out to Victory Mutual Water Company over the phone and at the home of president Bill White Monday. Both times we were told the issue was being taken care of and there was no further comment.

After several days, emergency actions were taken thanks to Kern Health System and Community Action Partnership of Kern, who donated several pallets of water to the neighborhood. The two are also taking water door to door Tuesday and offering hygiene kits for the neighbors.

“We were already prepared so when we got the call we were able to spring into action," said Blaine Hodge with CAPK.

Kern Health Systems also organized with Clinica Sierra Vista to offer a free mobile clinic and showers temporarily Tuesday.

“We take advantage of just how much we rely on water, washing your hands, taking a shower, we have several families who rely on swamp coolers and you need water for those," said Emily Duran with Kern Family Health.

In response to what neighbors say is an ongoing problem, 5th District County Supervisor Leticia Perez held a town hall Monday evening — during which the Vice President of Victory Mutual Water Company responded to resident’s concerns and explained the current situation. He said they learned about the issues Saturday morning and contacted Pacific Irrigation who handles their wells.

"They've been here since 8 a.m. this morning, and they had to pull the well, put a brand new motor, and a brand new pump in that well," he explained.

After a contractor came out to assess the problem, he said the issue worsened, causing further delays.

He also stated that after learning about the issues, they attempted to notify neighbors and provide water to the residents, but they small company has limited resources. Supervisor Perez remarked that water issues such as this are not limited to this neighborhood, but in fact a county-wide problem for smaller water companies.

Some residents like Richardson were still unsatisfied with the end-result.

“We’re in 2024 and this is not okay," she said. "I’m angry and I’m not letting this go.”

In order to assist those in-need, 23ABC has teamed up with Kern Health Systems and CAPK to help collect water. You can drop by donations for water and other items at our station located at 321 21st Street in Bakersfield.

