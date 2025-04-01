Watch Now
Organizers 'ring in' National Day of Action on April 5th

The local "HANDS OFF!" protest will occur in downtown Bakersfield at noon in front of the Liberty Bell.
A National Day of Action is scheduled for Saturday, April 5th, at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield, starting at noon. The group has distributed flyers about the "HANDS OFF!" protest. Organizers say it will unite community members to protect our constitutional rights, healthcare, and education.
  • CORRECTION: In the video, Mike Hart said 'Friday' when the event is Saturday
  • Several organizations have joined together for the one-day rally

  • Officials with 5051 said it's purpose is to protect constitutional rights, healthcare, and education

    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neel Sannappa, one of the organizers for the 'Day of Action' on Saturday at the Liberty Bell, talked about the event and its purpose, while repeating a call for GOP representatives to hold town hall meetings to talk about the proposed cuts in the upcoming budget.

