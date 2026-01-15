Osteopathic Medical Board of California Suspends License of local OBGYN

A Bakersfield doctor can no longer practice, a decision made by the state medical board. Dr. Hans Chunghan Yu, one of the doctors sued for the death Demi Dominguez, a case which highlighted concerns with maternal care here in Kern County.

“He just sent her home, bed rest and she has a seizure and died,” said Tracy Dominguez, mother of Demi Dominguez.

Tracy has been on a journey of not only getting justice for her daughter and grandson, but being an advocate in the community for the past seven years.

She says after telling her daughter’s story, many other mothers came forward to share their stories.

Consumer watchdog, an advocacy group, sent a press release Tuesday stating that Dr. Yu is no longer able to practice medicine as of Janurary 2, 2026.

“Originally his license was placed on probation following complaints that were filed for the death of two babies and the survival of another mother,” said Michele Monserratt Ramos, patient advocate with Consumer Watchdog.

He was required to pass a state-mandated competency exam to demonstrate his medical knowledge and skills, but failed the exam in December.

“My feelings about that were just it was a matter of time,” said Dominguez. “I believe that the competent test says it all and now what he’s got two more tries to pass it and that says a lot.”

When we looked up the medical board of California’s website, we found that Dr. Yu's license had been suspended.

Reaching out to Dr. Yu's office for comment, I left two voicemails along with showing up to the office in person — but was met with two locked doors.

We’ve also reached out to the Ostheopathic Medical Board for comment, but have not received one as of news time.

Now, years later, Demi’s mother says this decision is an important step — but not the end — as families continue pushing for accountability and change.

