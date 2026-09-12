Over 1,500 people participate in the annual Kern Cancer Run/Walk in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 1,500 participants took part in the Kern County Cancer Foundation's annual Kern Cancer Run/Walk on Saturday at the Park at Riverwalk in Bakersfield, with over 200 cancer survivors among those in attendance.

Melody Saberon Ibarra, a cancer survivor who was helping out at one of the event's booths, shared her experience with the disease.

"I was first diagnosed in '96 with the liver sarcoma, then again, three years later with the epithelioid sarcoma. That was in the early 2000s. I've been cancer free now for 22, 23 years," Saberon Ibarra said.

She said the foundation also provided critical support during her treatment.

"Raised in Delano and it was like more of just a farming agricultural community, and my parents were farm workers and worked at a grocery store. So, I was a young college student with no income, so they were just, it was like a perfect blessing at the right time," Saberon Ibarra said.

According to Michelle Avila, executive director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, the annual event alone has raised over $2 million.

"Patients bring their bills to us, sometimes for $10,000 and we pay all of it on their behalf so that they can focus on their treatment and getting better. We also provide transportation, too, so that kind of helps when they're in a bind and need a way to get to their treatment," Avila said.

Trella Linley, also a cancer survivor, said the foundation that once helped her is now helping her son.

"My son is going through cancer treatments now and they have been able to help him with his medical expenses," Linley said.

"My son is 39 and he was diagnosed with colon cancer stage four," Linley said.

Avila said turnout was strong this year.

"Close to 2,000 supporters, family members, caregivers, loved ones, who are here, who stand behind them," Avila said.

Jhoana Gonzalez participated in the run as a show of support for those affected by cancer.

"Be able to show support and show them that they're not alone, that we're here to support them, that the community is with them," Gonzalez said.

All funds raised will go back to the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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