Overflow parking from Hard Rock Casino grand opening spills into Mettler neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon drew tens of thousands of visitors Thursday, overwhelming parking lots and forcing many guests to leave their cars in nearby fields, roads and residential areas.

Casino officials said more than $1 million in jackpots were paid out during opening day, drawing crowds that packed the property’s lots within hours. But the influx left some residents frustrated as cars clogged neighborhood streets and blocked driveways.

“My car is trapped. I have somebody parked behind me,” said guest Teri Cantrell, who described spending more time trying to leave the parking lot than inside the casino.

Across the street, longtime Mettler resident Luis Miguel Mercado said the traffic and congestion were unlike anything he has seen in his 35 years living in the area.

“Nobody expected that. I didn't expect that,” Mercado said. “I thought they would have at least enough parking spaces to handle their people.”

Mercado said cars were “zipping through” the neighborhood throughout the evening, creating safety concerns for residents. He worries future expansions — including a hotel and live entertainment venue — could bring even larger crowds unless more parking is added.

Casino officials acknowledged the issues, saying plans are underway to build overflow parking to help prevent similar problems during major events.

Mercado said he supports the project’s potential benefits for the community but hopes the opening day gridlock doesn’t become routine.

“It’s good. I'm happy for it,” he said. “Just hoping it doesn't happen again… extend that parking lot.”

The Hard Rock Tejon location is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

