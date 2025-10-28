Packers' QB and Kern County Native Jordan Love plans to donate cleats to schools in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jordan Love's foundation "Hands of 10VE" has a program where he donates cleats to schools in Bakersfield & Wisconsin. Certain schools will be selected depending on how many touchdowns he scores this season.

Bakersfield native Jordan Love QB for the Green Bay Packers has brought back his Love for Cleats campaign for another year and its bigger than ever. This year for every touchdown he scores he will donate cleats to youth teams in Bakersfield and Wisconsin.

As is well known, Jordan Love graduated from Liberty High school in 2016, and now one of the highest paid quarter backs in the NFL.

This is the second year Jordan is bringing back the "Love for Cleats" campaign and for the first time Bakersfield schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade are eligible to apply.

Jordan Love Quarterback for the Green Bay Packers said "It start with my performance on the field. This allows me to reward kids in different areas, for the cool things I'm doing on the field. It gives them opportunities to get a brand new pair of cleats. The message behind it is, we need to find ways for kids to stay in sports. I think there are kids sometimes who don't have cleats or maybe are wearing older ones and that prevents them from continuing to play the sport they love."

Love has always had a special place in his heart for the city of Bakersfield. He graduated from Liberty High school in 2016 under the coaching of one of his favorite coaches Bryan Nixon. Jordan tells me his ultimate goal to encourage kids around the county to never give up on their dreams because he was once in the same classrooms as them.

Bryan Nixon Jordan Love's Former Football Coach said "I think the one thing you could truly say is he never wavered on the person that he is. He has been true to family & football, none of this success that has happened has changed him as a person. He has a wonderful heart he cares for his friends and family but also for other people and that is something that makes me so proud."

Last year Jordan scored 26 touchdowns and donated over 1300 cleats to 26 different teams throughout Wisconsin. They plan to double it this year with him already at 13 touchdowns so far. The way it will work is schools apply and Love's team will choose schools based on student needs in Bakersfield and Wisconsin.

"The look on their face when they are all opening these new pair of cleats the whole team has the same pair, I think that's the coolest part. It's one of those things I always remember getting new shoes in the NFL and college but not in high school and elementary. I think that's a very important part as a child to have newest gear to be able to use while they go out there and perform."

The last day to register your school for cleats is December 31st. And remember, it's for grades K-12. Don't miss out on this great opportunity for your students.

