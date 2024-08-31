Painting the pens: local youth in Kern prepare for the fair

150 local high school students are freshening up the Kern County Fairgrounds.

15 schools throughout Kern volunteer through Upside Academy Inc. to add a fresh coat of paint to the animal pens.

The Kern County Fair opens on September 18.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, high school students throughout Kern county rise and shine with paint in hand.

“We’re going around, painting all the pens, getting it ready for the fair that’s coming up,” said Elias Gonzalez, a student at Highland High School.

NaTesha Johnson, founder of Upside Academy, Inc., said the nonprofit has been painting pens at the fairgrounds for five years.

“We have about 150 youth out here from 15 different schools throughout Kern County giving back to beautify the Kern County Fairground before opening day,” said Johnson.

She adds that the first year brought in 13 youths. But now, it brings out about 150.

Many of the student volunteers are a part of the FFA program at their school.

“I came out here to help with the fairgrounds because I’m doing a goat, and I just want to give back to the community and have a ‘thanks’ for them keeping my goat here,” said Aubrey Kimmel, a student and member of FFA at Highland High School.

Andrew Chow, the ASB commissioner of community services and FFA chapter president at Highland High School, said this is his second year volunteering to paint the pens.

“It really brings out joy to me that we beautify our whole fairgrounds before the whole show comes in because over 1,000 market animals come to the Kern County Fairgrounds to get judged by professionals,” said Chow.

While each student finds their own purpose when it comes to giving back to the community, they all hope to pass it forward.

“Make sure to come to the Kern County Fair and support the FFA,” said Brooke Riggs, another student at Highland High School.

To see other upcoming youth volunteer opportunities, visit the Upside Academy, Inc. website.

