Panama Buena Vista School District receive new drop off zones on all campuses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Picking up and dropping off your student with ease. The PBVUSD has added two new drop off zones for buses and for parents. These lanes are hoped to speed up the wait time for picking up students.



All 25 schools in the district upgraded their drop off zones.

Organizers listened to the LCAP and realized they needed to upgrade their pick up zones over the summer.

These lanes are hoped to keep children safe while crossing, and keep the flow of traffic.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new school year is upon us, and the Panama Buena Vista School District has prepared all their schools with a new seamless pickup and drop-off area.

I'm Eric J Dockery, your neighborhood reporter. All schools in the district added these zones to their parking lots... including one for buses.

All 25 schools in the district received the upgrade over the summer.

It is hoped to provide a smoother process when picking up and dropping off your student for school.

Chantell Stransberry said "There are two separate designated zones, so as I mentioned the transportation team zones need to be kept clear so our buses can get our students in and out safely and on time for their classes. Those are going to be the zones that have the yellow line for us to keep students behind so they aren't entering or getting near any traffic."

The zone for parents will be open for pick up and drop off during school hours. Organizers also tell me they ask for patience with this new process to make sure we get the students home safe and sound.

"We've been listening to some of the feedback we received with our LCAT from our community and want to make sure they have clear guidelines and directions on how to do our pickup and drop-off procedures. So we are following suit on that and giving them some information on how to do that." said Chantell

Organizers say their goal is to get you in and out quickly.

Chantell said "We are just asking parents if they can do a quick drive-by, before the start of school so they understand where they are going to drop off that way we are mediating that original congestion."

District officials ask students to stay behind the painted yellow line when waiting to get picked up. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

