Parents accused in Genesis Mata case to stand trial on all felony charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The father and stepmother accused in the torture and killing of 8-year-old Genesis Mata will face trial after a judge ruled Wednesday there was sufficient evidence on all seven counts against them.

Ray Mata and Graciela Bustamante are charged in the child’s death following what investigators described as months of horrific abuse. During the preliminary hearing, a sexual assault response team nurse testified that Genesis showed signs of chronic abuse and sexual assault, according to Bakersfield Police Detective Charles Jordan.

On the second day of testimony, investigators detailed the evidence collected throughout the case — including interviews, reports, and examinations of both Genesis and her 11-year-old brother, identified in court as “J Doe.” Detective Jordan testified that J Doe told forensic interviewers his stepmother, Bustamante, burned him with a hair straightener, poured boiling water on both him and Genesis, and forced Genesis to hide in a closet. J Doe also said his father, Mata, struck him with a cord on multiple occasions.

In a jailhouse interview with 23ABC in August, Bustamante denied ever abusing the children.

“He would always hit them,” she said of Mata. She also claimed the family never had contact with Child Protective Services.

However, Detective Jordan testified that J told interviewers CPS had been looking for him and that Bustamante and Mata would send him to stay with relatives or make him wear a ski mask to avoid being seen.

Text messages presented in court between Bustamante and someone she referred to as “MYY HUBBY” appeared to show the pair discussing social workers outside their hotel and hiding J Doe. Other messages revealed disturbing conversations about Genesis, with both adults using derogatory terms and discussing dropping her off somewhere “to be disciplined.”

According to Detective Steven Glenn’s testimony, one message from Bustamante read, “I let her know we whoop her every a** day,” to which “MY HUBBY” replied, “Bet. Let her heal up then," and "we can go dump her there.”

Courtroom testimony became so emotional during Detective Glenn’s appearance that the judge called for a recess.

The judge determined there was enough evidence for the couple to move forward to trial facing all seven felony charges including:



First-degree murder

Willful cruelty to a child

Torture

Aggravated mayhem

Torture (a second count)

Willful cruelty to a child (a second count)

Inflicting corporal injury on a childv

Ray Mata and Graciela Bustamante are scheduled to return to court on November 10 at 8:30 a.m. in Bakersfield.

