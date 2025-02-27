Parents and community members stormed the BCSD board meeting in support of their autism program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Parents & community members approached the BCSD board of education with questions & concerns, about the new resolution to eliminate the autism program. Which would result in integrating all students.



News that special education teachers in the Bakersfield City School District would be laid off prompted a huge response from parents. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The parents packed Tuesday night's school board meeting where they spoke up about their concerns.

Parents of autistic children jammed into the BCSD school board meeting with questions and concerns about their children education. The time for public comments on a topic is usually 15 minutes, but Mike Eggert Board Member pleaded with his fellow board members to allow more time for parents to speak.

"This is a very passionate subject for me. My son has a son who is autistic. My grandson, and I want to hear every person that's down here." said Eggert.

Parents were worried the district was considering a resolution laying off 23 teachers in High Functioning Autism classes.

An concerned parent at the meeting said "Without these high-functioning autism classes, many of these students will struggle academically, socially, and emotionally. In a system that does not accommodate them. Removing this program contradicts the very mission of equity and inclusion as it disregards the diverse and specific needs of an entire group of students."

The high-functioning autism program has been beneficial to multiple parents and students. It helps the students use their words and speak their emotions. Several parents told the board their personal stories about their child's progress.

Melissa Knight mother of an autistic son said "The program has been around for a long time. Its so helpful, and so needed. Its not that we don't want our children to be mainstreamed but they need extra help. "

An concerned parent at the meeting said "My son is non-verbal but with the support of the staff at Fletcher Elementary, he has been able to speak. If this resolution passes his voice will be taken away doesn't sit well with me! He is now able to say words like "wow", "I got this" and "I love you". Which is something I haven't heard in a long time!"

According to the district, the special education teachers were not going to be laid off, but rather reassigned to other areas. The original intent of the resolution was multifaceted - while the resolution would have saved funds, it was also intended to better prepare students who are able to be mainstreamed, be better prepared for high school and their future.

The school board was apparently swayed by the parents. A statement from board president reads:

"The BCSD Board decided to reject both resolutions concerning the High-Functioning Autism Program. The decisions were reached by unanimous votes with much consideration being given to the need for more thorough communication between staff, parents, and the community."

Knight said "We just need a lot of support, we have to understand this doesn't just affect the autism community, this actually affects every kid in the district!"

The board reevaluated the situation and later agreed unanimously that the program should stay in place. Providing the services to continue and the teachers to keep their jobs.



