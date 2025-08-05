Parents arrested for torture, death of 8-year-old child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old girl found dead in a motel bathtub over the weekend have been arrested on suspicion of murder, torture, and multiple child abuse-related felonies, according to Bakersfield police.

The child, identified as Genesis Ariah Mata, was discovered Saturday during a welfare check at the La Quinta Inn on Riverside Drive. Officers responding to the call found the room empty but forced their way into the bathroom, where they found the girl's body in the tub.

“The injuries were significant. The injuries were traumatic, and they are among some of the worst that our investigators have ever seen in their careers,” Assistant Police Chief Brent Stratton said.

Genesis was remembered by loved ones as “full of life and a beautiful spirit.” A vigil held in her memory drew community members grieving her death and demanding justice.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ray Mata Jr., the girl’s biological father, and 27-year-old Graciela Bustamante, her stepmother. The two were taken into custody following the investigation and are expected to be arraigned Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Seven other children connected to the couple have been taken into protective custody, according to authorities.

Stratton said the Bakersfield Police Department had no prior reports of child abuse involving Mata or Bustamante but added that detectives are investigating whether there was any history or pattern of abuse.

“That’s part of the investigation going forward—to determine what all happened,” Stratton said.

A public records request has been submitted to Child Protective Services to determine whether the agency had any prior contact with the family.

Stratton urged anyone who suspects a child is being abused to report it to law enforcement.

If you suspect child abuse, you can call:



Kern County Child Abuse Hotline: (661) 631-6011

The Open Door Network: (661) 322-9199

Bakersfield Police Department: (661) 327-7111

